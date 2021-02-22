KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced the launch of its latest National Day television commercial for 2021, starring great Kuwaiti singer Sulaiman Al-Qassar along with aspiring Kuwaiti stars Haneen Al-Kandari and Nasser Al-Meshari. The national production features lyrics by Kuwaiti poet Saher, and was composed by Bashar Al-Shatti and directed by Khalid Al-Refai.

As it does every year, Zain launched its National production to mark the celebration of Kuwait’s National and Liberation days on February. This year, the celebrations are even more special as the country commemorates the 60th anniversary of its Independence Day and 30th anniversary of its Liberation Day. The TVC, which reflects national pride and values with its wonderful lyrics and beautiful music, has exceeded one million views on Zain’s official YouTube channel during the first days of its launch.

The current circumstances witnessed by Kuwait and the entire world has inspired Zain to select fast-paced and cheerful music mixed along with hopeful lyrics in an attempt to spread positivity in the nation’s future. In the TVC, singer Sulaiman Al-Qassar – who is locally renowned for performing wedding ceremonies – introduces Kuwait as the bride and praises its beauty in melodies inspired by Kuwaiti wedding ceremonies. Zain has handpicked Kuwaiti youngsters Haneen Al-Kandari and Nasser Al-Meshari to perform parts of the TVC to reflect its strong belief in the unlimited talents of Kuwait’s youth.

Zain hosted a LIVE virtual event on its official Instagram channel to celebrate the launch of the new TVC. The event attracted large numbers of followers and viewers, who were keen on learning about the behind-the-scenes story of the TVC and take part in the many exciting national-themed entertainment segments presented by social media star Hamad Qalam.

The company gave away many valuable prizes, smart devices, and accessories to participants in a joyful national atmosphere. Zain was keen on celebrating the joyous occasion in a virtual format in support of public measures and great sacrifices exerted by frontliners to protect the health and safety of everyone.

Zain takes this opportunity to express its gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this national production a success. Special thanks go to great singer Sulaiman Al-Qassar and aspiring stars Haneen Al-Kandari and Nasser Al-Meshari for their exceptional performance, Bashar Al-Shatti for composing, Khalid Al-Refai for directing, Najim for music arrangement, Rabea Saydawi for mix and master, Ahmad Al-Hati for studio and vocal recordings, Fikra Productions for casting, Sara Al-Muhana for art direction, Mohammad Samir for directing photography, as well as Joy Production’s team headed by Mai Al-Saleh, and PH All Over Group’s team.