KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced the launch of its first charitable initiative on the occasion of the upcoming Holy Month of Ramadan by delivering ‘Ramadan Machla’ (food supplies) in collaboration with its Strategic Partner, the Kuwait Food Bank. The initiative aims at catering to underprivileged families’ needs before the arrival of the Holy Month and during the pandemic.

Zain delivered food supplies to the Kuwait Food Bank storage facility at Sulaibiya with the presence of Kuwait Food Bank Vice Chairman Meshal Al-Ansari and Zain’s team. This year, over 10,000 individuals are set to benefit from the supplies provided by Zain before the arrival of the Holy Month. The supplies will be distributed via special drive-thru routes that were built for this purpose in an effort to abide by health measures and protect everyone from the danger of infection.

The ‘Ramadan Machla’ initiative is one of the main pillars of Zain’s annual Ramadan campaign, which comes in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability strategy to serve the needs of underprivileged families in the country. Zain is keen on strategically partnering with the various certified charitable organizations, including the Kuwait Food Bank.

This year, Zain’s distribution plan features the delivery of food supplies to the biggest certified non-profit organizations across Kuwait to ensure their delivery to those in need before the arrival of the Holy Month and during the pandemic in order to guarantee that disadvantaged families have enough quantities of the most basic supplies. The company hopes this initiative has a deep positive impact on the community’s various segments, especially the most vulnerable ones, during such circumstances.

Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan aims at helping less fortunate people to enjoy Ramadan happily, as well as celebrating the true spirit the Holy month brings by supporting and launching humanitarian and charity campaigns.