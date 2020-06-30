Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO Bader Al-Kharafi

MANAMA: Zain Group announces that its mobile operation in Bahrain has launched 5G commercial services, creating substantial change for the kingdom’s telecom industry, fostering new innovative business models and unlocking opportunities for many sectors. The state-of-the-art 5G network built in partnership with global solutions provider, Ericsson, will enable customers to benefit from super high-speed data, extremely low latency and ultra-high reliability and unleashes highly connected technologies trends such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and the internet of things (IoT).

As 5G becomes mainstream, Zain Bahrain will continue its dedication to transforming industries and enhancing people’s digital lives and explore new use cases and capture new revenue streams by addressing industry digitalization.

Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO Bader Al-Kharafi commented: “Zain Bahrain’s 5G launch demonstrates our continuous commitment to investing in digitalization and the latest technologies for the benefit of our customers and playing our key role in the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030.”

Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “We continue to work closely with Zain to expand the strategic partnership between our companies and support the commercial rollout of 5G across Bahrain. This announcement endorses our global leadership as we continue to switch on this era-defining technology around the world to drive the Internet of Things, Industry 4.0., digitalized society, and incredible new mobile broadband experiences.”

Zain Bahrain will be expanding 5G coverage across the kingdom throughout 2020 and will continue to grow the 5G network in 2021 and beyond. Furthermore, the operator is also modernizing and expanding its 4G LTE network for an unprecedented mobile experience on both 5G and 4G devices. This commercial launch in Bahrain follows the launch of 5G services in Zain Kuwait and Zain Saudi Arabia during 2019.