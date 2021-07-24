KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Public Authority for Youth (PAY) concluded yesterday the fourth edition of the training program for female engineers, which aims to empower women and qualify them to work in the private sector. In a press release upon the occasion, the Director General of PAY Dr Mishal Al-Rubaie said that part of the female graduates would be employed in LIMAK.

Some of the graduates obtained the Technology and Business Education Council (BTEC) certificate for management and leadership, a certificate from the Lifelong Learning Center (BULLC) from Bogazici University and a field training certificate, he added. The program focused on enhancing the leadership and management skills in the field of engineering to help the newly graduates succeed in their future career, Rubaie noted.

The program comes in the framework of the ‘Worker Makers’ project listed within the state’s development plan (2021-2025) approved by the Council of Ministers. He stated that the program targeted newly graduated Kuwaiti female engineers from various disciplines. It is presented by LIMAK and supervised by the Public Authority for Youth, he noted. – KUNA