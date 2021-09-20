NEW YORK: The UN General Assembly takes place amidst “exceptional health circumstances,” and the world should join hands and coordinate with UN to confront coronavirus, Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has said.

His Highness the Prime Minister made the remarks during a meeting, Sunday night, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s (UNGA) 76th session. He conveyed regards of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and reaffirmed Kuwait’s support of the UN to continue its “important and vital” role. He also reiterated Kuwait’s support to Guterres in reforming the UN.

Guterres meanwhile praised Kuwait’s support of the UN strategic plans and programs, as well as promotion of humanitarian work during crises. He thanked Kuwait for contributing to resolution of conflicts as well as achieving peace and stability in the region.

The two senior officials discussed regional and international affairs, in addition to the UN role in boosting international peace and security, and sustainable development. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN Mansour Al-Otaibi and his Deputy Bader Al-Munayyekh.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of the Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly meetings. The meeting correlated both nations’ consolidated relations as well as interests in strengthening and developing them, in addition to issues on the Assembly’s agenda. Sheikh Dr Ahmad and Ambassador Otaibi attended the meeting. – KUNA