DEAD SEA: The World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa opened in the Jordanian capital yesterday, with heads of state and senior officials from across the region, including Kuwait, in attendance. The Kuwaiti delegation to the talks, which revolve around plans to build a more resilient economy in the Middle East and North African region, includes Finance Minister Dr Nayif Al-Hajraf and the governor of Kuwait’s central bank Dr Mohammad Al-Hashel.



Jordan has paid a heavy price for “doing the right thing” in dealing with the influx of refugees, King Abdullah II told the forum, saying the Hashemite Kingdom continues to cooperate with its international partners over the matter. The Middle East and North Africa region represents one of the biggest consumer markets in the world, the Jordanian monarch emphasized, saying the talks will address some of the most pressing problems facing the region.



Issues such as a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and fighting climate change also feature atop the agenda, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said. “Global challenges have become increasingly correlated,” he pointed out, but the response to these challenges remains “incoherent”, Guterres added, acknowledging Amman’s significant contributions towards international peace and security. The two-day talks include matters from healthcare and education to gender parity and anti-corruption efforts.



Kuwaiti Minister of Finance Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf expressed his confidence in the Kuwaiti youth potentials for creativity and business leadership. The (Kuwaiti) Government believes that small and medium enterprises, mainly launched by the junior citizens, will spur the gross domestic product, said Dr Al-Hajraf in remarks to KUNA on sidelines of the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa, dubbed (Towards New Cooperation Systems).



He expressed deep satisfaction at young Kuwaitis who have succeeded in expanding their investments in small and medium enterprises, not only in Kuwait but also in the region. Also boastful, the minister noted that Kuwaiti companies have been included in a list of 100 emerging and promising companies, operating in technology, in the region. Earlier, he met with Jordanian Prime Minister Dr Omar Al-Razaz, conveying to him greetings from His Highness the Prime Minister. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance said in a statement the he had also held a sideline session with the Kazakh Foreign Minister, Beibut Atamkulov, discussing commercial cooperation and issues.



Minister Al-Hajraf also met with the World Economic Forum, President of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende. During the meeting, they discussed the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Kuwait’s transformation into a financial center attracting investment in which the private sector will lead the economic activity and encourage the spirit of competition and raising the efficiency of production in light of a supportive institutional body.



They also discussed Kuwait’s desire to display its 2035 vision at the Davos 2020 forum. It said that a number of leading personalities and decision makers in the public and private sectors from the Middle East and North Africa and a number of regional and international speakers and experts in various fields also took part. – KUNA