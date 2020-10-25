Worker rescued at construction site

KUWAIT: Qurain firemen rescued a worker who fell in a swimming pool’s engine room in a house under construction in Abu Fatira yesterday. The Asian man sustained several injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

House on fire

Ardiya and Jleeb fire centers responded to a call about a fire in an Ardiya house. The fire was in the door of a second-floor apartment. The house was evacuated and the fire was put out. Two persons suffered smoke inhalation and were treated onsite.

Falcons confiscated

The Environment Public Authority received a call about several individuals entering Sabah Al-Ahmad nature reserve with falcons. EPA officials coordinated with the interior ministry and environmental violation citations were issued. The falcons were confiscated and sent to concerned authorities.