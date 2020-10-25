Worker rescued at construction site

KUWAIT: Qurain firemen rescued a worker who fell in a swimming pool’s engine room in a house under construction in Abu Fatira yesterday. The Asian man sustained several injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

House on fire
Ardiya and Jleeb fire centers responded to a call about a fire in an Ardiya house. The fire was in the door of a second-floor apartment. The house was evacuated and the fire was put out. Two persons suffered smoke inhalation and were treated onsite.

Falcons confiscated
The Environment Public Authority received a call about several individuals entering Sabah Al-Ahmad nature reserve with falcons. EPA officials coordinated with the interior ministry and environmental violation citations were issued. The falcons were confiscated and sent to concerned authorities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR