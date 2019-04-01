Worker killed by falling brick

KUWAIT: An Egyptian lost his life when a brick fell on his head while working in a park in Ahmadi. The body was later recovered by the coroner. Workers informed police about the incident, so Ahmadi police and paramedics rushed to the scene. A source said the contractor and some witnesses were summoned for questioning.



Domestic abuse

A Sri Lankan woman accused her Egyptian husband of beating her and stealing KD 310. She lodged a complaint at an Ahmadi police station. She said he beat her with a thick stick and threatened to harm her further, before fleeing the house. Police are looking for the suspect.

Confused at checkpoint

Jahra police sent a Syrian to criminal detectives after being caught in a checkpoint on Salmy road with a police vest and an axe. The suspect seemed nervous, so his car was searched and the vest and axe were found in the trunk.

Stolen necklace

A Kuwaiti accused her friend of stealing her gold necklace after saying she will buy it. The necklace’s value is estimated at KD 1,600.

Accountant runs off with cash

A Kuwaiti accused a Syrian accountant of stealing KD 3,000 before disappearing. The accountant was supposed to deposit the money in the company’s bank account. The accountant’s name was placed on the travel ban list and he is being sought. – Al-Rai