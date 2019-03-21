Worker dies in third case in as many days

KUWAIT: An Egyptian man was killed yesterday when he fell while working at a building under construction in Jabriya. Security sources said the person who called police reported hearing screams before he found the body on the first-floor stairs. A case was filed as ‘suspected murder’ and referred to the public prosecution for further investigations. This is the third fatal work mishap incident to be reported in Kuwait in the past three days. On Wednesday, a repair technician died after he fell from a window cleaning winch. A day before, a ceiling collapse at the site of a mosque under construction killed three Egyptian construction workers in Nahdha.

Suicides

Security sources said two Indian men were found hanged in two separate incidents. A man was found hanging dead in an abandoned building in Mina Abdullah. The second man was found hanging dead from a tree behind a power transformer in Abu Halifa. Concerned authorities were contacted to deal with the incidents, as preliminary investigations indicate that the two cases are suicides.

Rape

A Pakistani boy recognized a policeman accused of kidnapping three children and raping one of them. The Pakistani said the same policeman raped him two months earlier. Detectives’ investigations revealed new cases he might be involved in whose suspects were not identified, including the case of the 13-year-old Pakistani.

By A Saleh, Meshaal Al-Enezi and Hanan Al-Saadoun