By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The women’s competition of the Kuwait Open bowling tournament concludes today at Kuwait Bowling Club in Salmiya with large participation from all GCC countries. Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammad bin Sultan Al-Saud lauded the high standard of the Kuwait Open, with the participation of the best players in the Gulf region as well as the best organization of such an event despite the large number of participants and tough competition.

“We are pleased to participate in the tournament, which comes ahead of important international events following a lengthy break. This event will benefit us due to the strong competition at a high standard,” he said. Prince Mohammad said that several Gulf players are showing good potential during the Kuwait Open and all are looking for a successful bowling future at the regional and world level.

“This sport is enjoying good attention in the Gulf region, and this will result in achievements if the athletes maintain their technical and physical levels,” he remarked. As for Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammad said the country witnessed a change on the game’s board of directors lately, adding that “we support all that helps to advance the game, not only in Saudi Arabia, but in all the Gulf Cooperation Council countries”.

Prince Mohammad concluded his statement by lauding the distinguished role of the President of International and Asian Bowling Federations Sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and his keenness on developing the game in the region and removing all obstacles facing it.