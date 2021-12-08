By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah yesterday announced registration of Kuwaiti women in the army will start on Dec 19. “We have not forced women to join the army – we only gave them the opportunity to get the same benefits as male officers in the army,” he told a press conference. He explained Kuwaiti women are already working at the ministry, but as civilians, which makes them lose the financial benefits paid to officers.

Sheikh Hamad highlighted the achievements of the defense ministry, which succeeded in cutting its debts and expenses even before the end of the fiscal year. He added the ministry will reveal its financial status annually, which it did not do previously. Sheikh Hamad cautioned that cutting expenses doesn’t mean Kuwait is not ready to defend itself in case of any emergency.

“We just received new tanks that were specifically made for Kuwait. We will also receive new aircraft and helicopters,” he pointed out. Sheikh Hamad hailed the success of the ‘Be One of Them’ campaign, during which 3,120 volunteers joined the army. “We didn’t expect this huge number, as we only saw 4,353 people join in the previous four years,” he said.