By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: A woman died Saturday when a driver ran her over in Abu Fatira in a case police are investigating as a homicide. The suspect drove away from the scene after hitting the woman deliberately with his American-made vehicle, according to police based on eyewitnesses’ reports. The woman was reportedly walking home when the suspect approached her and unleashed his dog to attack her. She was knocked down to the floor as a result of the attack, at which point the suspect ran her over and fled the scene, according to eyewitnesses. The woman arrived to Adan hospital in a critical condition and passed away there. Investigations are ongoing to locate and arrest the suspect.

KUWAIT: This picture released by the Interior Ministry yesterday shows drugs found in shipments through air cargo.

Drugs seized

In other news, air cargo customs officers seized 18 packages containing 65 kilograms of assorted drugs, 39 tablets and 26,000 Lyrica pills; a banned substance in Kuwait. Police arrested a person who had imported the shipments from China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, the Customs General Department said in a statement.

Two suicides in Kuwait over the weekend

KUWAIT: Rescue workers break a wall to reach the airshaft of a building to retrieve the corpse of a man who committed suicide in Mangaf.

A Filipino man was found hanged inside his apartment in Nugra after the haris of the building called police after the man had not emerged from his flat for more than three days. The haris said the deceased had been depressed lately. No other details were immediately available.

Over the weekend, another Asian man killed himself in Mangaf by throwing himself down his building’s airshaft. He was reportedly facing financial difficulties. Firemen had to break down a wall to retrieve his corpse. Additionally, a Nepali resident threatened to kill himself by jumping from the second floor of his building in Mahboula. The man was calmed down and rescued. He will be referred to the authorities. Attempting to commit suicide is a crime in Kuwait.

Curfew violators

Separately, police arrested 13 people for breaking the curfew on Saturday, including 12 Kuwaitis and one expatriate, the Interior Ministry announced yesterday. Eight people were arrested in Al-Ahmadi governorate, two in each of the Capital and Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorates and one was detained in Al-Ahmadi governorate, the ministry said.