KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti woman is facing 30 cases filed against her for using fake Twitter accounts with fake names to insult and make groundless accusations against others, including her husband and her boss. One of the plaintiffs used to be the defendant’s lawyer, before he dropped the case after she reportedly slandered him as well.

Administrative building

Kuwait Ports Authority signed a consultancy study contract to design its unified administrative building at Shuaiba Port, in an official ceremony attended by the ports authority director, construction projects and tenders committees and Gulf Consult House (Dar Al-Khaleej) representative Abdullah Al-Ghanem. Ports Authority Director Sheikh Yousef Abdullah Al-Sabah said the project is part of the authority’s strategic construction plan set to develop infrastructure in Shuwaikh, Shuaiba and Doha ports. He added that the project will create a new business environment suitable for the endless efforts exerted by port staff as well as integrate the anticipated work development. Sheikh Yousef explained that once the study is concluded, a special tender will be offered for public bidding within six months to execute the project that comprises of 13 floors, an automated port operations control center, the port administration, three basements, reception, public relations department, an auditorium, a multipurpose meeting room, employees’ cafeteria and a spa.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi