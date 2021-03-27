KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti woman died one day after she was saved from a burning house in Bayan, Kuwait Fire Force said yesterday. The victim was left in critical condition after the fire engulfed the ground floor of the building Friday morning. Firefighters had rushed to the scene, arriving four minutes after receiving a distress call about the incident, read a Kuwait Fire Force statement. They managed to rescue a total of six people stranded inside the three-floor home, including the woman, who emergency medical services declared was in “critical condition” at the time. An investigation has been launched into the incident after the blaze was extinguished.

In another case, Hawally and Salmiya firemen put out a blaze in a Hawally apartment Friday evening. The building was evacuated before firemen battled the flames which had engulfed the fourth-floor apartment. Separately, Sabhan and Farwaniya firemen battled a blaze in a Khaitan house Friday evening. The house was evacuated before firemen put the flames under control. No injuries were reported in both cases as investigations went underway to determine the cause of the fires.