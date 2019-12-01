KUWAIT: Police are investigating a case involving a woman who arrived dead at Farwaniya Hospital, as they arrested two men who dropped her off there earlier then disappeared immediately afterwards. The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Media Department explained in a statement yesterday that a call was received from Farwaniya Hospital about an unknown woman in her 30s who arrived dead. Preliminary investigations revealed that two men were seen stopping their vehicle in front of the hospital, dropping the woman off then driving away. Criminal detectives in Farwaniya were able to identify and arrest the two. The suspects, who are bedoon (stateless), said during questioning that they were with the deceased, an Arab woman, in Kabd, when she collapsed suddenly, so they rushed her to the hospital but escaped as soon as they learned she was dead. They were sent to concerned authorities for further action.



By Hanan Al-Saadoun