Withdrawing driving licenses

KUWAIT: Hawally Police Patrols Director Colonel Rashed Al-Hajeri said driving licenses will be withdrawn for 13 traffic violations including speeding, running traffic lights, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road on highways, blocking traffic, racing, using private vehicles as taxis, driving a vehicle without license plates, violating general ethics, endangering drivers, driving on the left emergency lane in non-designated areas and driving on the right emergency lane.

By A Saleh