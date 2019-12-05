KUWAIT: Astronomer and historian Adel Al-Saadoun said the winter Marbaaniya season (40 days) will start tomorrow and end on Feb 14, adding it has the name Marbaaniya because it is 40 days long. Marbaaniya is one of the year’s 12 seasons, starting with Suhail and ending with “Kalbain. Saadoun said Marbaaniya is divided into two periods – the first is of 20 days and continues till Dec 27, and the second from Dec 28 until Feb 14, adding the second period sees colder weather and temperatures may reach zero degrees Celsius. – A Saleh