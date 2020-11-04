KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah poses for a group photo with senior Interior Ministry officials during a visit to the ministry’s Nawaf Al-Ahmad building yesterday. – Amiri Diwan photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday reaffirmed “we will firmly stand” against anyone attempting to undermine national security and social fabric, nor allow any “negligence” by security authorities.

“Strengthening foundations of stability… nationwide and guaranteeing security and safety of citizens and all those living in this land, protecting their lives and properties are on top of our priorities and are under our constant follow-up,” His Highness the Amir said in a speech during a visit to the Ministry of Interior’s Nawaf Al-Ahmad building yesterday.

“We will firmly stand against anyone attempting to undermine security of the nation and its social fabric, nor we will accept any negligence,” affirmed His Highness the Amir. He urged the security officers and personnel to “enforce the law on all and promote discipline in order to boost status of security and justice, and that the security officer be a good example.”

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah delivers a speech during the visit.

His Highness the Amir said that the state would spare no effort in the development of the MoI to carry out its duties. He said he was pleased to have witnessed the development in the MoI, and praised the security forces for their contributing to implementing the health regulations during the coronavirus pandemic despite harsh weather and possible infection. His Highness the Amir recalled contributions and instructions of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and said development would stop amidst lack of security.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh thanked His Highness the Amir for his visit and commended his achievements while being an interior minister. Saleh, also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, said freedom in Kuwait reflected supremacy of law and justice, indeed mirroring democracy.

He said MoI was mobilized throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help curb its spread and impacts. Saleh said there were many challenges that required further vigilance and serious implementation of law. These challenges, he added, “necessitate positive cooperation between citizens and security forces to achieve security and stability in the nation.”

He said the Council of Ministers approved updated versions of laws submitted by the MoI regarding naturalization of a foreign wife of a Kuwaiti citizen, improvement of traffic regulations, addressing trade in residencies of foreigners and the establishment of the national electoral commission.

Saleh said the MoI was expanding use of technology with the aim of tackling forgery. His Highness the Amir was accompanied during his visit by President of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah and Amiri Diwan Protocol Chief Sheikh Khaled Abdullah Al-Sabah. – KUNA