KUWAIT: The Director General of the Dasman Diabetes Institute Dr Qais Saleh Al-Duwairi met with the Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, where they discussed fostering potential means of collaborations between the Institute and WHO.



During the visit, they discussed scientific and research topics and issues of common interest. Dasman Diabetes Institute was nominated by the Minister of Health for the Emirates Foundation Award for Health Development at the World Health Organization. Therefore, Dr Duwairi had the privilege of highlighting the institute’s contribution in the field of diabetes research and its translation of this research in clinical practice.



Dr Mandhari complemented the leading role of Dasman Diabetes Institute, which was established by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, describing the institute as one of the most prestigious research institutions not only in Kuwait, but also regionally and internationally. During the visit, Dr Mandhari toured the institute where he was briefed on the most important research projects, the facilities and services.