KUWAIT: The World Health Organization (WHO) will work with the Kuwaiti Health Ministry to help tackle the COVID-19, the organization’s representative in Kuwait Dr Assad Hafeez said on Friday. During an interview with KUNA, Dr Hafeez expressed his thanks to the government of Kuwait following unremitting efforts that resulted in opening a permanent office of the organization in the country.

Dr Hafeez also touched on Kuwait’s five-year plan, stating that it includes multiple targets, such as improving healthcare, and global goals such as sustainable development. He also shed light on the projects that can take place between Kuwait and the organization, including the health city project, which includes many aspects, including a healthy lifestyle, way of living, the environment and benefiting from human energies.

Regarding the detection of the Delta coronavirus variant in Kuwait and what WHO can provide in this regard, Dr Hafeez said they can provide detailed information about this virus. The organization can also provide the necessary information, experts and consultations for the benefit of local experts, which is reflected in treatment programs with the knowledge of the most effective vaccines and the best treatment and means of prevention, he added.

Dr Hafeez expressed gratitude to Kuwait for opening the permanent office after six years of joint work, despite the current COVID-19 obstacles, emphasizing the deep-rooted relationship between the two sides, which began in 1960, and has grown strongly thanks to a series of Kuwaiti support for the activities of the organization. — KUNA