CLEVELAND: Third baseman Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees throws out Franmil Reyes #32 of the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning Game One of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on September 29, 2020. – AFP

NEW YORK: Lucas Giolito took a perfect game into the seventh inning and the Chicago White Sox used three home runs for a 4-1 victory over the host Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of their American League first-round playoff series on Tuesday. Making his postseason debut, Giolito retired the first 18 batters he faced until Tommy La Stella lashed a single up the middle to lead off the seventh inning and break up the perfect-game bid.

Giolito (1-0), who threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug 25, became just the fifth pitcher in major league history to take a perfect game into the seventh inning of a postseason game. He wound up allowing one run on two hits in seven-plus innings. Giolito walked one and struck out eight. Closer Alex Colome worked a 1-2-3 ninth for the save, closing a game in which the White Sox got solo homers from Adam Engel and Yasmani Grandal as well as a two-run shot from Jose Abreu.

Cole (1-0) became the first pitcher in major league history to record three postseason performances with at least 12 strikeouts. AL Cy Young Award favorite Shane Bieber (0-1) was victimized for a career-high-tying seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings in his postseason debut. By comparison, Bieber surrendered a total of seven earned runs in his first eight starts this season.

Yankees 12, Indians 3

Gerrit Cole struck out 13 batters over seven innings to lift visiting New York to a romp over Cleveland in Game 1 of their American League wild-card series. Gleyber Torres belted a two-run homer to highlight his four-hit, three-RBI performance. Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge also launched two-run shots and Giancarlo Santon added a solo blast for the fifth-seeded Yankees.

Astros 4, Twins 1

Jose Altuve walked with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to force in the go-ahead run and Michael Brantley followed with a two-run single as Houston beat Minnesota in the opening game of an American League wild-card series in Minneapolis. It was a continuation of playoff misery for the Twins, who absorbed their major-league-record 17th consecutive postseason loss. Altuve’s two-out walk against reliever Sergio Romo (0-1) came after shortstop Jorge Polanco threw wildly to second baseman Luis Arraez on what would have been a routine inning-ending forceout. Framber Valdez (1-0) threw five innings of two-hit shutout relief for the win.

Rays 3, Blue Jays 1

Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Manuel Margot homered as Tampa Bay held off Toronto to win Game 1 of their American League wild-card series in St Petersburg, Fla. Tampa Bay scored a run on a fourth-inning wild pitch and got a two-run homer from Margot-who hit only one in the regular season-in the seventh to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Snell (1-0) finished with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball and tied the team’s postseason record with nine strikeouts. Alejandro Kirk broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the sixth, and Snell exited after retiring the next two batters. He walked two. Pete Fairbanks pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.- Reuters