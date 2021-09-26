By Islam Al-Sharaa

The 14-inch laptop has a small – but noticeable – screen size upgrade over even the top 13-inch laptops, making them better choices for entertainment, gaming, or daily use be it in school or at your workplace, while still being slim and portable enough to carry anywhere with you. For those of us who like the middle ground, it is a wonderful time to invest in a 14-inch laptop this year in Kuwait.

However, the question is, which laptop ticks all the boxes, and most importantly, doesn’t break the bank? Huawei recently launched the HUAWEI MateBook 14, which continues to carry the MateBook generation’s DNA. It houses a 2K eye-comfort FullView display for protective immersive viewing and 11th Generation Intel Core processor to deliver vastly improved speeds. In addition to leveraging, the distributed capabilities of the super device offer you a smart office experience whereby you can connect your laptop with your tablet wirelessly or with your smartphone; and to your monitor via a USB-C cable for a smooth and seamless multi-device collaboration, enabling unprecedented cross-device file sharing in intuitive style. Below is why we think it is the best choice for an affordable mid-range laptop right now in Kuwait under KD 349.900

2K eye-comfort FullView display

HUAWEI MateBook 14 delivers premium display quality to consumers. It features a 2K eye-comfort FullView display featuring multi-touch support and a high screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. With a productivity-friendly aspect ratio of 3:2, the display brings a premium touch screen experience to mainstream laptops for a wider audience. Additionally, it has a resolution of 2160×1440 pixel density that supports 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, incredibly high brightness of 300 nit, and a high contrast ratio of up to 1500:1, as well as a PPI of 185.

A powerhouse supported by 11th Generation Intel Core processor

The 11th Gen Intel Core Processor powers the HUAWEI MateBook 14. The highest specification version is powered by the i7-1165G7 processor (The HUAWEI MateBook 14 is also available in Intel Core i5-1135G7 configuration). As a leading processor developed by Intel, the 11th Gen Intel Core Processor is manufactured with an advanced 10nm SuperFin process. It provides 33 percent more powerful performance than its predecessor, enabling users to run complicated calculations and handle multiple tasks with ease.

Super Device capabilities enabling a true smart office experience

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 falls under the range of super device products Huawei recently launched. This laptop can connect wirelessly with compatible tablets like the all-new 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad 11 and with monitors like the HUAWEI MateView via a USB-C cable, providing you with futuristic multi-device collaboration and cross-device file sharing with simple drag and drop between the trio.

The new HUAWEI MateBook 14 Leverages the distributed capabilities of the super device to boost productivity and creativity. You can wirelessly project the 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad pro to the HUAWEI MateBook 14 to enjoy the new features of the tablet-PC multi-screen collaboration that come with three modes; Mirror, Extend and Collaborate. In Mirror Mode, as the name implies, you can mirror your HUAWEI MateBook 14 screen to your tablet display, allowing you to directly work on files and annotate documents, or draw/sketch on your laptop with the stylus of your tablet. There is also Extend Mode that transforms your tablet into a second screen, providing extra screen space to display more content, great for online shopping or when you are browsing the Internet and there are so many items to explore! Lastly, the innovative Collaborate Mode enables cross-platform interactions, allowing you to transfer content such as text, images and documents between connected devices with a simple drag and drop!

Based on Huawei’s distributed technologies, multi-screen collaboration features help bridge the gap between Windows and Android operating systems at the ground level, enabling seamless cross-device collaboration, file sharing and multi-screen control. Under multi-screen collaboration, the recently launched HUAWEI nova 8 can be connected with the HUAWEI MateBook 14 to form a powerful super device. Once connected, the laptop can access mobile files and open up to three folders, while the smartphone can function as the PC’s thumb device, making cross-device file management easier than ever.

Moreover, you can connect the laptop with the HUAWEI MateView via cable to have an extra screen providing you with an immersive viewing space while also wirelessly projecting the screen of the 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro onto the HUAWEI MateBook 14. The benefits of having this trio set-up is the easy swapping of wireless and wired connections, which lets you easily switch between work mode and personal mode.

Large battery with supercharging capabilities

Battery life is also an essential part of the user experience. The 56Wh high-capacity battery in HUAWEI MateBook 14 works together with Huawei’s smart power management solution to maximise battery life, so users can focus their attention on what truly matters. The versatile in-box 65W USB Type-C power adaptor supports multiple power output standards for not only fast notebook charging, but also HUAWEI SuperCharge when connected to compatible Huawei smartphones.

In addition to the processor and graphics card upgrade, the HUAWEI MateBook 14 has 16GB of dual-channel RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, which means users don’t need to worry about running out of storage. Reading, saving and compressing files becomes more efficient, and multitasking is also made easier and smoother.

HUAWEI Shark fin fan and dual heat pipes

New thermal design featuring HUAWEI Shark Fin Fans provides more effective cooling to enable the HUAWEI MateBook 14 to fully harness the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and deliver smooth, sustained performance. The powerful thermal system featuring two fans with densely packed S-shaped fan blades and two heat pipes keeps the HUAWEI MateBook 14 cool and quiet, even under high loads.

Choosing a laptop can be daunting and a bit complicated. There are multiple aspects to consider, from screen size, resolution, processing power and speeds to multitasking features. The newly launched HUAWEI MateBook 14 ticks all the above boxes, making it the most coveted and in-demand 14-inch 2021 laptop right now in Kuwait that doesn’t break the bank.