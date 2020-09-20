(L to R) Mainz’ French defender Moussa Niakhate, Leipzig’s Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg and Mainz’ Luxembourgian midfielder Leandro Barreiro Martins vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match RB Leipzig v Mainz 05 in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on September 20, 2020. –AFP

BERLIN: RB Leipzig showed no signs of missing Timo Werner yesterday as they strolled to a comfortable 3-1 home win over hapless Mainz in their first Bundesliga game of the season. Third in the table and Champions League semi-finalists last season, pundits in Germany had predicted a tougher ride for Leipzig this year after they sold star striker Werner to Chelsea. Yet Julian Nagelsmann’s side were at their free-flowing best as they started the new campaign in front of 8,500 fans, chalking up 23 shots on their way to a deserved win.

“It was simply amazing to play in front of our fans again. We put on a great performance for them today,” said Emil Forsberg, who opened the scoring from the penalty spot and set up another for Amadou Haidara. “To beat the best teams you have to give 100 percent. If we’re as motivated as we were today, we’ll be among the top sides again.” Leipzig have now scored 16 goals in their last three games against Mainz, who are preparing for another relegation dogfight this season. The home side burst out of the blocks, with both Dani Olmo and Marcel Halstenberg coming within inches of taking the lead in the first few minutes.

The opener came after just a quarter of an hour, as Olmo was tripped by Leandro Barreiro in the box and Forsberg slotted home the resulting penalty. Danish international Yussuf Poulsen then sent a fizzing shot over the crossbar before doubling the lead with a looping header on 21 minutes. After Forsberg hit the post on the half-hour mark, it seemed a rout was on the cards. Jean-Philippe Mateta beat the offside trap just after the break to bring Mainz back into the game, but Haidara linked up with Forsberg just a few minutes later to make it 3-1 and put Leipzig out of reach. — AFP