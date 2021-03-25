KUWAIT: The Kuwait Control and Meteorological Center confirmed the weather will be slightly hot in the day and moderately cold at night, with active northwest dusty winds. In a statement to KUNA yesterday, weather forecast supervisor Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said yesterday’s weather was slightly hot with moderate to fresh northwesterly wind with a speed of 20-45 km/h, while some scattered clouds appeared.

The lowest temperature was 20 to 22 Celsius with light to moderate sea waves between two to six feet. The weather yesterday night was slightly cold and partly cloudy with northwesterly light to moderate winds between 15 to 40 km per hour. Today and tomorrow will be slightly hot and partly cloudy with northeasterly light to moderate winds, with light to moderate sea waves. – KUNA