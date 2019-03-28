Warm weather at weekend, chance of rain showers

KUWAIT: The weather in Kuwait will be warm with partial clouds in the coming days, said meteorologist Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi. The country is currently affected by high pressure that will recede gradually, allowing Sudan’s seasonal low pressure to affect the weather, Al-Qarawi told KUNA yesterday. Yesterday’s weather was moderate with southwesterly winds, turning to northwesterly light to moderate speedy winds. Clouds were medium with a chance of thunderstorms, mainly from today evening until mid-next week.

The weather yesterday night will be relatively cold and partially cloudy with multi-directional to light to moderate northwesterly winds, between six to 28 km/h with a chance of light fog in some areas. The lowest temperature was between 13 to 15 Celsius with light to moderate sea waves between one to three feet.

As for today morning, it will be warm and partially cloudy with multi-directional to northeasterly light to moderate winds between eight to 35 km/h and a chance of light rain. The highest temperature will be 24 to 26 Celsius and sea waves will be light to moderate between one to four feet. Tonight will be relatively cold and partially cloudy with northeasterly light to moderate winds between 12 to 32 km/h with a chance of rain showers that could turn into thunderstorms. The lowest temperature is between 15 to 17 Celsius and light to moderate sea level between one to five feet.

Tomorrow morning will be warm and partially cloudy with dusty southeasterly moderate winds between 20 to 50 km/h and a chance of rain showers that could turn into thunder rain. The highest temperature will be between 23 to 25 Celsius with moderate to high sea level between three to six feet. Tomorrow night will be warm and partially cloudy with dusty moderate to strong southeasterly winds between 20 to 55 km/h with a chance of rain showers that could turn into thunderstorms. The lowest temperature will be between 15 to 18 Celsius with moderate to high sea level between three to seven feet. – KUNA