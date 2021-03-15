KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) closed down a chicken farm in Wafra after culling birds infected with avian flu, Al-Jarida Arabic daily reported yesterday, quoting sources. According to the sources, 300,000 egg-laying birds were destroyed and the farm will remain closed as a precautionary measure for three months or until the temperature rise, which will eradicate the disease.

They said teams are continuing their inspection of the area surrounding the farm and taking random samples to make sure the area is completely free of bird flu, adding that all swabs taken in the past days show that infection did not reach the surrounding farms or employees there. As for compensating the affected farm, sources said PAAAFR will discuss the matter after inspections are complete to determine whether farm owners deserve compensation or the cases were due to negligence, adding the number of cases is not small.