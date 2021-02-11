By Shakir Reshamwala

Looking for some soothing greenery, away from the monotonous ochre landscapes of Kuwait? Head out to Wafra on a weekend to relax at a farm, shop at a farmers market or just enjoy the long drive out of town. The area is the “salad bowl” of Kuwait – with all kinds of fresh produce grown here and supplied all over the country.

Many owners let out their farmsteads too, which makes it convenient to stay over. Most farmhouses have all modern trappings and outdoor facilities for barbequing, with swimming pools of varying sizes. However, do keep in mind that coronavirus restrictions are in place, markets may not be open and social gatherings are strictly not allowed.