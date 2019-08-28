KUWAIT: Participants in the exhibition.

KUWAIT: Voluntary work is a collection of ethics, principles and values that encourage goodwill activities that go beyond self-benefit to reach others, Chairman of the Kuwait Society for Education Establishments Dr Faisal Al-Enezi said. Enezi was speaking during the opening of a conference and exhibition of voluntary work at Jumeirah Hotel under the patronage of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS).

He said the importance of voluntary work comes out of a social and economic approach to contribute to moving the individual forward. “Volunteering urges the adoption of initiatives that enable the individual to contribute and provide them with an activity to spend their spare time and benefit themselves and the society at the same time,” he noted. He added that it is important to educate both the individual and society on the importance of voluntary work and its positive effects.

“Voluntary work has many features including having volunteers gaining field and administrative experience and employing human energy to serve the society through forming work teams for self-development in various aspects that benefit the volunteers and the society,” Enezi added. He said voluntary work forms one of the society’s development measures and reveals the extent of its awareness and interaction with various issues, besides being a form of political participation between the individual and decision maker.

Enezi said advanced societies are more caring and celebrate voluntary work, which has now become a basic resource for sustainable development and reflects the citizen’s awareness of its role in the advancement of their country. He said the aim behind the conference is to project voluntary work and show what the Kuwaiti society presents to civil society organizations, whether the public or private sectors, which covers all contributions presented by voluntary teams under the administration of the social affairs ministry, NGOs, societies and unions.

By Abdellatif Sharaa