KUWAIT: Founded by Sheikha Ohoud Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah in collaboration with Riham Al-Ayyar, VO, the first Kuwait-based integrated youth platform for incubating young talents, launched its ‘smart’ mobile application after the rapid growth it has witnessed since its inception last February and the launch of its all-inclusive Creative Hub in June 2021. The launching event was attended by dignitaries, private sector leaders, and diplomats supporting the platform.

“We promised to export Kuwaiti talents and reinforce the role of Kuwaiti youth in positioning Kuwait on the global map. We also promised to contribute to Kuwait’s economic diversification by shedding a global light on Kuwait’s professional talents. After the enormous success that VO has witnessed since its inception, we can proudly say that we are on the route of delivering our promises. Today’s launch of the mobile application will be the starting point for Kuwaiti talents to unleash their hidden potential to the world,” stated Sheikha Ohoud Al-Sabah.

The ‘smart’ app is a non-profit subscription-based mobile application. The application’s subscription fees will directly fund talent-focused development projects aiming to position Kuwaiti professionals in the global market and support Kuwaiti youth in turning their talents into professional opportunities.

“In less than a year we managed to be widely recognized in the region. The success we established in the market was due to the great content produced by Kuwaiti youth themselves. More than 100 Kuwaiti talents contributed to meaningful and impactful content produced by VO in the past few months. We realized as a team that Kuwaiti youth have so much to say, give, and show to the market. They just need to be empowered, acknowledged, and trusted.

And, that’s the environment we provide to nurture their talents. VO is only a gateway that provides the right atmosphere for those talents to be professionally incubated. The real success was generated by the voices and talents of Kuwaiti youth,” added Ayyar. The app complements the recently launched VO Creative Hub, an all-inclusive, fully equipped, and high-tech space that includes studios, labs, and co-working areas for Kuwaiti talents to turn their gifts into substantial content and impactful results.

In an untraditional launching event, all guests were taken through the mechanisms of the app and were invited to meet with prominent media and entertainment figures featured on the app’s content such as Aziz Luis (singer), Bader Shaaibi (singer), Yousef Al-Hashash (actor), Bader Al-Banai (actor), Lulwa Al-Mulla (show host), Mohammed Al-Hamalli (actor), Abdullatif Al-Saleh (show host), Sarah Al-Anizi (show host), Abdullah Al-Musawi (MC), and Chatham (a Kuwaiti satirical puppet character created by VO to support the mission of Kuwaiti talents in a creative light manner).

Founded in July 2020, VO nurtures and supports Kuwaiti talents and inspiring initiatives in various fields including entrepreneurship. The platform launched its all-inclusive creative hub in May 2021 to empower and express their ideas, and is currently establishing an academic program for Kuwaiti youth and a ‘smart’ app to nurture their talents while promoting their creative productions on a seamless, high-tech and efficient digital platform.