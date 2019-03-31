Visitors should buy health insurance

KUWAI: A law was issued amending law number 1/1999 pertaining collecting health insurance from non-Kuwaitis and fees for the health services they receive. Informed sources said the new amendment will mandate expats visiting Kuwait to purchase health insurance either through specialized companies or by purchasing revenue stamps to be affixed on the visa from Kuwaiti embassies abroad or border exits. The amendment, which has not set a specific fee so far, exempts some visitors like those arriving for a day or two on official visits, official delegations and diplomats. – A Saleh