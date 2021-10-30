By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Over 70 vintage vehicles were on display at the Marina Crescent on Friday as part of the season-opening event by the Q8 Old Cars Team. The event was sponsored by the Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed taking photos inside the classic vehicles of different makers and models including Nissan, Chevrolet, Mini Cooper, Mercedes, Dodge, Ford and others.

Kuwait’s heroes addressed inspirational presentations about their achievements. Faisal Al-Musawi, a diver with kinetic disability and who set a world record in scuba diving, narrated his success story. Yousef Al-Qallaf, a firefighter, spoke about his challenges in firefighting and winning a bronze medal in a world championship – the first Arab to win a medal at the competition.

Other teams also participated in the one-day event, including the Kuwait Owl Team, Tiger Squad Team, Expo 965 and others. The program also had competitions and prizes for the audience. All participating teams and the Q8 Old Cars Team members were awarded for their participation.