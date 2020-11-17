CHICAGO: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings tackled by Danny Trevathan #59 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 16, 2020. – AFP

CHICAGO: Kirk Cousins threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Adam Thielen, and the Minnesota Vikings notched a 19-13 win over the host Chicago Bears on Monday night. Minnesota (4-5) held off a late fourth-quarter drive by the Bears to pick up its third victory in a row. Cousins, who completed 25 of 36 passes and was intercepted once, won for the first time in 10 career starts on Monday night, snapping his record drought. Nick Foles connected on 15 of 26 passes for 106 yards and an interception for Chicago (5-5), which lost its fourth straight. Foles was carted off the field with 37 seconds to go due to an apparent right leg injury.

Thielen put the Vikings on top for good with a 6-yard touchdown reception with 10:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. The play was his second touchdown catch of the evening and his ninth of the season, which tied him for the league lead with Green Bay’s Davante Adams and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill. An interception by Vikings safety Harrison Smith on the Bears’ first possession opened the door for Minnesota to grab an early lead. Cousins capitalized on a short field as he engineered a six-play, 41-yard drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Thielen.

Chicago pulled within 7-6 before halftime thanks to a pair of field goals by Cairo Santos, who connected from 23 yards late in the first quarter and hit from 42 yards late in the second quarter. Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson started the second half with a 104-yard score as he tied for first place in NFL history with his eighth career kickoff return for a touchdown. The 29-year-old pulled even with Josh Cribbs (2005-14) and Leon Washington (2006-14).

Patterson’s milestone touchdown, which put the Bears ahead 13-7, came against the team that drafted him in the first round (No. 29 overall) out of Tennessee in 2013. It also was the longest kickoff return in Bears history, eclipsing a 103-yard touchdown by Gale Sayers against Pittsburgh on Sept 17, 1967. A 37-yard field goal by Dan Bailey cut the Vikings’ deficit to 13-10 early in the third quarter. Bailey made another field goal, this one from 43 yards, to make it 13-13 with 1:52 left in the third quarter. – Reuters