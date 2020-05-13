By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: A problem with supply chain logistics may be leading to shortages of vegetables in some co-ops and fresh vegetables sitting in Al-Forda Market unable to reach the market. Citizens and residents have confirmed shortages of vegetables in some supermarkets in Kuwait, with many posting photos of their local co-op’s empty shelves on social media.

Kuwaiti farmer Yousef Al-Kiribani told Kuwait Times that on the first two days of the total curfew, vegetables and fruits were returned to farmers. “They told us that no one bought our vegetables because most of the buyers did not have a permit,” he said. He affirmed that cases of coronavirus found in co-ops was one of the reasons why the vegetables were returned. “Today they say that the government gave vegetable suppliers a permit to work from 2 am until 10 am,” Kiribani said.

The local market is only taking 25 percent of daily supplies of vegetables and fruits that arrive in Kuwait because only co-ops and other markets are buying, while the rest (75 percent) remains at Forda market and is going to waste, reported Al-Rai daily quoting Abdelwahab Al-Shaaban, director of human resources and administrative affairs at Forda.

According to Shaaban, there are seven reasons for the drop in sales: First, not enough permits were issued to outlets and vendors to buy from the market. Second, not allowing parallel markets in commercial areas to operate. Third, some markets have closed temporarily due to cases of coronavirus among their staff and as a result have lower purchasing needs.

Fourth, the daily purchase of fruits and vegetables has dropped due to the full curfew. Fifth, the Forda market shopping appointments system was halted for individuals. Sixth, the closure of restaurants and food delivery services, and finally, the closure of vegetable stands.

Kuwait Times contacted the Forda Market, the Farmers’ Union and government authorities responsible for the fresh fruit and vegetable supply chain, but did not receive a response by publication time. Not all grocery stores are short on vegetables. Kuwait Times spoke with shoppers in Salmiya, Salwa and Khaitan among other areas and all affirmed that fruits and vegetables are readily available in co-ops and groceries. Also, some residents said baqalas and other grocery markets are delivering fresh vegetables daily.