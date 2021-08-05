By Safyre Joseph-Etheridge

I was really nervous to get the vaccine at first. But I wanted to get the vaccine because it would reduce my chances of getting COVID and spreading it to my family and loved ones, and for me, that was more than enough reason. I researched about the risks and spoke to my cousins and family about getting the vaccine, my talk with them encouraged me even more and pushed aside my anxiety.

However, when we arrived, I saw the queue and became hesitant. It was a long line, with hot and angry people all wanting to vaccinate their children. After waiting in the line for about 15 minutes, I was drenched in sweat, and we were directed to our vaccination booth. I felt nervous and sick, like I was about to throw up – mostly because I hate needles of any kind, but especially the one that was going into me. I knew that there was the chance of possible side effects, but it was too late to back out now.

I gritted my teeth, took a deep breath, and waited.

Prick.

“Done,” the nurse said. I opened my eyes, confused that I had barely felt anything at all.

Even though the process was annoyingly long and hot, I am extremely glad I got it done, and would do it again. Well I’m going to in a couple weeks anyways and I can’t wait 🙂