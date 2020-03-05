Various anti-coronavirus measures at Kuwait education facilities

KUWAIT: All necessary cleanliness measures have been taken at buildings and facilities of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education, the ministry said in a statement yesterday. The department is taking all needed preventive precautions, providing all buildings, classes and installations with sanitation and sterilization materials, as part of the efforts to combat coronavirus, said Usama Al-Sultan, the ministry assistant undersecretary, as quoted by the official statement.

Sultan, who headed a meeting of the department senior officials, said clinics at the education facilities have been equipped with the needed items and materials including disinfectants.

Meanwhile, Faisal Al-Makseed, the assistant undersecretary for educational development, affirmed keenness on securing the facilities health wise, ahead of resuming studies, also noting that necessary medical staff would be also secured. On planned further precautions, Makseed said students would be relieved of morning pre-class assemblies, extra scholastic activities and trips.

Moreover, the students, teachers and supervisors will be subject to thermal testing every morning. Rajaa Bou-Ekri, the assistant undersecretary for administrative affairs, said contacts had been conducted with cleaning and transport companies to ensure that all necessary hygiene would be secured on their part. – KUNA