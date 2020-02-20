Vaccines in Kuwait

By Nawara Fattahova

Like everywhere in the world, in Kuwait there are obligatory and recommended vaccinations. There are no obligatory vaccinations for adults, but children receive their first vaccination after they are born. A doctor at a polyclinic spoke to Kuwait Times on the condition of anonymity about vaccinations in Kuwait. “The first vaccination is given to the baby after birth, then in the second month, fourth month, sixth month, one year, 18 months, two years, three and a half years and then in school. The school health department of the ministry of health is in charge of vaccinations in the schooling period,” he said.

Vaccinations include the DT (diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough) vaccination, MMR [measles, mumps and rubella (German measles)], and others. “These vaccinations are obligatory for all kids as they are the basic ones. Then there are preventive vaccines that are recommended for boosting immunity against some diseases. When the ministry launched the MMR vaccination around two years ago, many people were scared of getting vaccinated after some influencers wrongly warned against it, claiming it may have adverse effects on health. Later, people regretted it and are now getting this vaccine,” stressed the doctor.

Global rates of vaccinations for children have declined due to unscientific claims regarding the negative effects and this has led to resurgence in previously eradicated diseases like measles, polio and others. Any claimed links between vaccines like the MMR and autism have been discredited and the doctors involved have lost their medical licenses.

“Some vaccinations can be taken preventively when the person is an adult, even if they received the vaccination as a child, such as MMR. Also, when people are planning to travel to countries affected by an epidemic or during certain seasons, we recommend them to get vaccinated for diseases prevalent in that country. The most popular preventive vaccine is the seasonal flu shot. Pilgrims are advised to get vaccinated for meningitis, rheumatoid arthritis and influenza,” he told Kuwait Times.

Some countries require certain vaccinations before obtaining a visa. “For instance, the embassy of the United States requires DT or influenza vaccines, some countries demand the MMR, and so on. Also, people working in some professions have to be vaccinated against hepatitis B, such as medical staff working here or those who come from abroad with reduced immunity,” the doctor explained.

All these vaccinations are available at public polyclinics for everyone (citizens and expats) free of charge. “Getting these vaccinations is totally safe with no side effects. The ministry of health sometimes organizes awareness campaigns on vaccinations. We also held a campaign for polio vaccination, although this disease has been eradicated in Kuwait,” he concluded.