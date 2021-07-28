KUWAIT: People vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kuwait and who have renewed their passports after receiving their digital certificates are required to go to the help desk at the Kuwait Vaccination Center in Mishref in order to update their certificates with the new passport number.

This requirement is especially important for people planning to travel, in order to avoid problems registering their certificate online. Meanwhile, a health ministry source revealed that at least 50 percent of children aged 12-15 who have registered to vaccinate against COVID-19 have already received their first dose in the first 10 days since the health ministry started vaccinating this age group.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health had said on Tuesday that five people succumbed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 933 others have been infected with the disease over the previous 24 hours. The new figures raised death toll to 2,298 and total infections to 394,538 people as of Tuesday, the Ministry’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. As many as 1,378 people recovered from the virus in the same period, taking the total to 378,810, he added, noting that the ratio of infection to recovery hit 96 percent.

Up to 301 patients were being treated at ICUs while active cases reached about 14,500 as of Tuesday, he said. The overall medical swabs rose by 12,442 to 3,352,915, he stated. The percentage of infected cases in Ahmadi hit 35 percent, in Hawally 25, Farwaniya 18, Jahra 12 and the Capital 10, he pointed out. Dr Sanad renewed his call for both citizens and residents to abide by health precautions and physical distancing, as well as avoid gatherings. He further urged the public to follow up official accounts of the ministry, and the bodies’ guidelines and recommendations in order to control the spread of the virus. – KUNA