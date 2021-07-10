KUWAIT: Kuwait plays a pivotal role towards preserving regional peace and security, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored to Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser Al-Sabah in a phone call on Friday.

Against the backdrop of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, the Kuwaiti top diplomat and his US counterpart agreed that bilateral relations are on an upward trajectory, which in turn, helps bring common goals to fruition, said a foreign ministry statement. – KUNA