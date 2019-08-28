ADEN: Fighters of the UAE-trained Security Belt Force patrol a street in an area near Aden International Airport yesterday. – AFP

WASHINGTON/ADEN: The United States is preparing to open direct talks with Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in a bid to end Yemen’s war which has claimed thousands of lives, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The proposed initiative, the first direct negotiations between Washington and the Houthis in over four years, comes as the rebels have stepped up missile and drone attacks on neighboring Saudi Arabia.

“The United States is looking to prod Saudi Arabia into taking part in secret talks in Oman with Huthi leaders in an effort to broker a ceasefire in Yemen,” The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the plans. The move could open the first significant channel between President Donald Trump’s administration and the Houthis at a time when fears of a broader regional war are growing, the newspaper said.

The toppling of the Yemen government by the Houthis in 2015 triggered the launch of a Saudi-led military intervention to quell the rebel forces, but the Yemen conflict has since become even more complex and multi-layered. The US negotiating team would be led by Christopher Henzel, a veteran diplomat who became the Trump administration’s first ambassador to Yemen in April, the newspaper said.

Under the administration of former president Barack Obama, US officials held brief talks with Houthi leaders in June 2015, just three months after the Saudi intervention began, to convince them to attend UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva to resolve the crisis. The Geneva conference and further rounds of negotiations failed to resolve the crisis, which has pushed impoverished Yemen to the brink of famine.

The Wall Street Journal said US officials were set to meet with Saudi leaders to push them to take a diplomatic approach. Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi deputy defense minister and brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, arrived in Washington this week for talks with a number of US officials. The Journal said he would meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Meanwhile, Yemen government forces reclaimed the interim capital Aden and its presidential palace yesterday, a minister said, pushing back separatists who seized the city and other parts of the south earlier this month. The separatists’ losses came nearly three weeks after the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC) took control of Aden, the government’s base since Houthi rebels took over the northern capital Sanaa in 2014.

Forces loyal to the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi were able “to secure the presidential palace in Aden and the surrounding areas,” Information Minister Moammer Al-Eryani tweeted. “The national army and security services have full control over the province’s districts.”

The clashes between the STC and government forces – who for years have fought alongside each other against the Houthis – have raised concerns that the famine-threatened country could break apart entirely. The separatists’ seizure of Aden was seen as a major gain allowing the Security Belt, a paramilitary force loyal to the STC, to press on to take other strategic areas.

However, the Yemeni government drafted in reinforcements from the north and mounted a pushback that appears to have met little resistance. An AFP correspondent in the east of the city witnessed shelling by advancing government forces who came fresh from their success in taking back control of Abyan province to the east yesterday. A pro-government source told AFP that fighting had erupted in the streets of Aden as loyalist troops fanned out there.

Abyan was the second southern province to be retaken by government forces in southern Yemen in days following clashes with the Security Belt. Earlier in the week, government forces also regained control of Shabwa province after beating back an attack by STC forces. The Yemeni interior ministry issued a statement urging the separatists to “lay down their arms” and surrender.

The new fighting comes despite repeated calls for a ceasefire by a Saudi-led coalition, which intervened in the war in 2015 in support of the government after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of Yemen – the Arab world’s poorest nation. Since then, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, in what the United Nations has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

While they have also fought against the Houthis, STC forces want to see South Yemen regain the independence it gave up with unification in 1990. The separatists want to address what they say is a history of exploitation and marginalization of their people. “We will sail together towards the safe harbor chosen by our people who have fought for this for so long,” STC leader Aidarous Al-Zoubeidi – a popular and charismatic figure in the south – said in a speech on Tuesday.

The separatists have received support and training from the United Arab Emirates, even though it is a key pillar in the Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government against the Houthi rebels. The Yemeni government has repeatedly accused the UAE of “being responsible for the armed rebellion” in the south and urged it to stop backing “this militia”. Analysts say the break between Hadi’s government and the separatists reflects a wider rift between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

But the UAE has rejected accusations it supported the separatists in their seizure of Aden and said it was “exerting all efforts to de-escalate the situation in Yemen”. In a joint statement this week, Saudi Arabia and the UAE called for cooperation with a coalition committee and for peace talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah. – Agencies