WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday extended “special thanks” to a number of countries, including Kuwait, for transiting Americans and allies from Kabul, Afghanistan “through their territories to safety”. “Over the past several days, we have mobilized a global effort through diplomatic channels to evacuate US citizens, personnel from partner nations, and, of course, at-risk Afghans from Kabul,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Price said during the briefing “we extend special thanks to our partners around the globe who have been instrumental in this operation in all of its many parts.” “Bahrain, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, the UAE, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan have been or will soon be transiting Americans, or in some circumstances, others, through their territories to safety,” he noted.

He also listed other countries who “have also made generous offers regarding the relocation efforts for at-risk Afghans.” “We deeply appreciate the support they have offered, and we are proud to partner with them in our shared support for the Afghan people,” he affirmed. “We are very encouraged that other countries are also considering providing additional support, and this is something on which we will continue to be focused.” – KUNA