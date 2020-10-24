KUWAIT: US President Donald Trump sent a letter to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to extend condolences over the death of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In his letter, the US president expressed deep sadness about the passing of the late Amir whom he described as a friend. He added the Kuwait had lost a devoted leader and the world lost a tireless diplomat.

The US leader said it was pleasure for him to grant Sheikh Sabah the prestigious Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, in recognition of his efforts to promote regional security. He expressed confidence that the two friendly countries would continue their efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation. He also wished His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad everlasting wellbeing.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf sent a reply message to President Trump thanking him about his sincere condolences and for awarding the late Amir the Legion of Merit. He lauded the deeply-rooted relations between the two friendly countries. He added that two countries are keen on developing bilateral cooperation in all domains to serve the interests of both nations. He also wished President Trump everlasting wellness and the US more progress and welfare. – KUNA