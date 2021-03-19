US President Joe Biden stumbled twice before falling on the steps while boarding Air Force One on Friday, but White House officials said he was “just great.”

“He is doing fine. He is doing just great,” Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Biden, 78, stumbled once as he was boarding the presidential airplane. In his trademark jog up the steps, Biden appeared to trip twice before stumbling to the ground.

He quickly regained his balance and marched up the stairs before turning to salute and board.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were heading to Atlanta, where they were expected to meet with members of the Asian-American community following a deadly shooting earlier in the week. The president recently fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield later tweeted that Biden “did not even require any attention from the medical team” after his fall.