In this March 3, 2020 file photo, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with United States Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski and her accompanying delegation to discuss cooperation in the security and military fields.

KUWAIT: The United States Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski and Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub released statements yesterday, congratulating Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on being nominated as Kuwait’s crown prince.

“I congratulate Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his nomination to serve as Kuwait’s next Crown Prince. I wish him every success in his important new role under HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s leadership,” Ambassador Romanowski said in her statement. “The United States looks forward to strengthening its relationship with Kuwait under the country’s new leadership.”

“Our two nations share a longstanding history that goes back more than six decades,” the US ambassador continued. “I am committed to developing our ties further through the US-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue, an important framework to set our shared vision and expand our cooperation across many fields including security, trade, health, education, cultural exchange and more.”

Meanwhile, Ambassador Tahboub prayed to guide Sheikh Mishal for the good of Kuwait and its prosperity. “On behalf of myself, the Palestinian Embassy’s staff and members of the Palestinian community in Kuwait, it is my honor to congratulate HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the confidence entrusted in him by HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” the Palestinian Ambassador said in his statement.