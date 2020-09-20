KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and State Audit Bureau President Faisal Al-Shaya. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of gratitude on Saturday in response to His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In the cable, His Highness the Amir said he had received “with appreciation” the congratulations, extended by His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince, on the occasion of him being awarded the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander by US President Donald Trump.

His Highness the Amir went on to express his “deep gratitude” for the warm sentiments and sincere wishes. This high-level honor is a “source of pride for us and the honorable Kuwaiti people,” he added. “It represents the depth of historical ties and the strategic partnership that binds the State of Kuwait and the friendly nation of the United States of America,” read the message, expressing His Highness the Amir’s appreciation for this “distinguished decoration.”

In other news, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem at Seif Palace yesterday. His Highness also received State Audit Bureau President Faisal Al-Shaya. Furthermore, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received Foreign Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. Also yesterday, His Highness the Prime Minister received the State Audit Bureau chief at Seif Palace. – KUNA