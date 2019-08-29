CORPUS CHRISTI: In this file photo, an oil refinery near the Corpus Christi, Texas, Ship Channel. The US economy grew slightly more slowly in the second quarter than previously thought, the government reported yesterday with new data showing weaker oil exports and local government spending. – AFP

WASHINGTON: The world’s largest economy grew a little more slowly in the second quarter than previously thought, the government reported yesterday, with new data showing weaker oil exports and local government spending. GDP expanded in the April-June period by 2.0 percent, down a notch from the initial 2.1 percent growth estimate and well below President Donald Trump’s three percent target, according to the Commerce Department. Recession indicators in recent weeks have begun to flash warning signs, and though the American economy is still outpacing the rest of the industrialized world, it has begun to sputter worryingly in some areas.

Still, corporate profits rose in the second quarter, according to newly available figures, after falling at the start of the year. While largely confirming economists’ expectations, the second quarter GDP numbers nevertheless marked a sharp slowdown from the heady pace of growth at the start of the year.

While unemployment remains low, hiring has slowed in 2019, and business investment has dropped sharply. Investors have become increasingly worried a recession in the rest of the world and the Brexit turmoil will spill over into the United States-already stressed by Trump’s grinding trade conflicts with China. But a solid bump in consumer spending-on health care and retail goods-provided a dose of good news and offset the weaker areas.

The numbers confirmed the growing divide between consumers and big business, which have sharply curtailed investment in new factories as the trade war has shaken their confidence, disrupting supply chains and raising prices. While investment in structures was its weakest in more than three years, private consumption of non-durable goods was the strongest since 2003.

Tourism and travel was another sore spot, as falling revenues from foreign visitors helped shave a half percentage point off growth in exports of services, hitting hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions.

Trump has by turns denied that the US economy is weakening or sought to blame the Federal Reserve for failing to cut interest rates fast enough. A real estate magnate, Trump campaigned on his stewardship of the economy, so signs growth is faltering could potentially jeopardize his chances at winning a second term in next year’s elections. But economists worry that, with interest rates already very low, the Fed may have little room to maneuver should a recession arrive, while a divided Congress and soaring deficits may make fiscal stimulus unlikely at best.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration made official its extra 5 percent tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and set collection dates of Sept 1 and Dec 15, prompting hundreds of US retail, footwear, toy and technology companies to warn of price hikes. The US Trade Representative’s office said in an official notice that collections of a 15 percent tariff will begin at 12:01 am EDT (0401 GMT) Sunday on a portion of the list covering over $125 billion of targeted goods from China.

This initial tranche includes smartwatches, Bluetooth headphones, flat panel televisions and many types of footwear. US Customs and Border Protection will also start collecting a 15 percent tariff on Dec. 15 on the remainder of the $300 billion list, including cellphones, laptop computers, toys and clothing, USTR said in the Federal Register filing.

A USTR spokesman said on Wednesday that the agency would issue a separate Federal Register notice with details of Trump’s planned tariff increase to 30 percent on $250 billion in goods that have already been hit with a 25 percent tariff, including procedures for collecting public comments on the move.

Hundreds of retailers, footwear companies and business groups urged Trump to scrap the proposed tariffs, warning they would jack up consumer prices and trigger job losses. More than 200 US footwear companies on Wednesday said the added 15 percent duties on shoes would come on top of tariffs that already average 11 percent and reach 67 percent on some shoes, boosting costs for consumers by $4 billion every year. “Imposing tariffs in September on the majority of all footwear products from China – including nearly every type of leather shoe – will make it impossible for hardworking American individuals and families to escape the harm that comes from these tax increases,” the companies wrote in a letter to Trump.

More than 160 other business groups, including the National Retail Federation, Retail Industry Leaders Association and Association of Equipment Manufacturers, also urged Trump to postpone the tariffs, warning they would hit Americans in the middle of the busy holiday shopping season. Global markets remain on edge after the latest flurry of tit-for-tat tariffs, and the lack of firm details on the next round of trade talks. – Agencies