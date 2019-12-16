US embassy cautions over police imposters

KUWAIT: The US Embassy in Kuwait released the following security alert about cases of police imposters approaching people recently in Kuwait, specifically in Kuwait City, Fahaheel and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. The following is a transcript of the statement which the embassy sent to US citizens in the country:



“The US Embassy in Kuwait advises US citizens to take care when approached by persons claiming to be police officers. Two recent incidents have been reported to the Embassy’s Regional Security Office. In one incident, an individual walking was stopped and robbed by an assailant who showed a wallet as though it were a police identification and badge. The assailant was not in police uniform. In the second incident, two individuals in a vehicle attempted to stop the driver of another automobile by showing something appearing to be police identification. The individuals were not driving police cars, nor wearing police uniforms. These two incidents apparently occurred in the Fahaheel and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh areas and targeted third country nationals.



“Kuwaiti Police will be in police uniform, with a marked police car or an unmarked police vehicle with the police emergency lights on the dashboard. Do not stop and/or give civil identification cards to anyone claiming to be a police officer if there is any uncertainty. If unsure of the authenticity of a police officer, call 112 with your location and drive to an inhabited area, restaurant, gas station, police station, etc. It is advisable to stay on the line with 112 while driving to a safer location and explain the circumstances to the emergency telephone operator.

“Actions to Take: Keep a low profile. Beware of your surroundings. Carry proper identification, either your US passport with current Kuwait visa or your Kuwait civil ID. Use caution when walking or driving at night. Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.”