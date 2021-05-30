By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: The US Embassy set up an educational information booth at The Avenues mall over the weekend to provide information and awareness to students interested in studying in the United States. “US schools are open, and I am happy to announce that student visa applications are prioritized,” US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina L Romanowski told reporters.

Later, on her official Twitter account, the US ambassador noted: “I had fun chatting with students and parents today about why they should #ChooseUS. We’ll be there all day again on June 11 & 12,” she posted. Every year, thousands of citizens and residents travel to the United States to study in colleges and universities there. The US Embassy organizes informational events to help parents and students learn more about study options and how to apply for student visas.