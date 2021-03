KUWAIT: The exchange rate of the US Dollar was stable at KD 0.301, and the same case was also with the Euro at KD 0.360, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said yesterday. CBK added in its daily bulletin that the British Pound Sterling also was stable at KD 0.420, same as Swiss Franc at KD 0.324, while the Japanese Yen remained at KD 0.003. Currencies’ exchange rates as declared by the CBK reflect average rates and do not actual trades.