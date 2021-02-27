KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah received a phone call from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, congratulating Sheikh Hamad on the 60th National Day and 30th Liberation Anniversary yesterday. In a statement published by Kuwait Army’s public relations department, Sheikh Hamad thanked Austin for his kind feelings, underlining the strong ties and joint work between Kuwait and the US. Meanwhile, he noted America’s key role in liberating Kuwait and the sacrifices of the American army members during the Gulf Storm operation. The minister also spoke of the great efforts of leaders who led the military operations, mainly former US President George Bush. Austin invited his Kuwaiti counterpart to visit the US in the near future, as part of the deep relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received a phone call yesterday from his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who extended his congratulations on Kuwait’s 60th National Day and 30th Liberation Day. The UAE foreign minister wished the Kuwaiti people further prosperity and progress under the wise leadership of Their Highnesses the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In turn, the Kuwaiti foreign minister expressed gratitude for the warm sentiments, wishing the Emirati people progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — KUNA