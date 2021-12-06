WASHINGTON: The United States yesterday announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics citing human rights abuses, in a move that will not stop US athletes from competing. “The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the PRC’s (People’s Republic of China) ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will be behind them 100 percent as we cheer them on from home.”

China had said earlier yesterday it will take “countermeasures” if the United States called for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Biden is under pressure at home to speak out on China’s human rights abuses, especially in Xinjiang where the US government says repression of the Uyghur ethnic group qualifies as genocide. In response to reports Beijing said such a move would be “pure grandstanding”.

“I want to stress that the Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for political posturing and manipulation,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing on Monday, warning the US should stop “hyping” the boycott. “If the US is bent on having its own way, China will take resolute countermeasures,” Zhao said.

Campaigners say that at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in Xinjiang, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labor. Coming just six months after the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Summer Games, the Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20 in a “closed loop” bubble because of COVID-19 restrictions. – AFP